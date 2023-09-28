MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former West Virginia University baseball standout Victor Scott II has been named a Minor League All-Star by Baseball America.

The center fielder earned a spot on the second team after a big year in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, playing exactly half his season with the High-A Peoria Chiefs and half with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals.

In his first full professional season, Scott finished tied for the minor-league lead with 94 stolen bases. At the plate, he hit .303 with nine home runs, 20 doubles, 10 triples, 63 RBI, and 95 runs scored while also showcasing his speed in the outfield, making highlight-reel plays throughout the season.

Scott also earned a trip to the MLB Futures Game in Seattle this past July, collecting a hit and a pair of stolen bases.

The Atlanta native was one of the biggest prospect risers this season and currently sits at No. 4 in the Cardinals system by MLB.com and No. 6 by Baseball America.