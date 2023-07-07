Victor Scott sprinting to first base after making a hit in game against Oklahoma State (Photo: Jamie Green)

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week is underway in Seattle, and former Mountaineer outfielder Victor Scott II is a part of it.

Scott, now with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, will be on the field for the MLB All-Stars Futures Game, an annual all-star game involving some of the top players in Minor League Baseball.

Scott is the first West Virginia University product ever to play in the Futures Game.

Scott was selected for the game on Monday, June 26. He is ranked as the No. 25 prospect in the Cardinals’ minor league system by MLB.com.

The former Mountaineer is among the best base stealers in all of professional baseball. Entering play on Friday, he has swiped 52 bags on the year. All but two steals came while he was at the High-A level.

Scott has appeared in nine games since being promoted to Double-A. He is hitting for a .278 average, with 10 hits, two extra-base hits, and five runs batted in with Springfield.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 8, at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. The seven-inning game will air exclusively on Peacock and SiriusXM.