Only one other player in all of American baseball has more steals than the former WVU outfielder

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Victor Scott continues to be one of the most dangerous baserunners in all of professional baseball.

In 52 games this season, Scott has stolen 40 bases, which is a personal single-season record. His previous record was 38 steals in 55 games in his last season at WVU. That is also currently the single-season program record for steals at WVU.

Scott, who plays outfield in the St. Louis Cardinals organization for the Peoria Chiefs, leads the Single-A+ Midwest League in stolen bases. No other player in the league has more than 22 steals.

Only one player in all of American professional baseball – minors or majors – has more steals than Scott in 2023: Dairon Blanco (44 steals) of the Kansas City Royals’ Triple-A affiliate Omaha Storm Chasers.

He also leads the Midwest League in triples (7), and is second in hits (68) and third in at-bats (205). His .283 batting average is the second-highest on the Chiefs.