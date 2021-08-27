VIDEO: After season-opening victory, Stratford turns attention to No. 3 Pitt

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony Friday to announce over $15.5 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant recommendations and federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for a combined total of 23 projects across West Virginia.

“It’s always a fun day when you’re able to give some money away for some great projects,” Gov. Justice said. “I'm really proud of everyone. I'm tickled to death that we're able to do these projects. I thank all the folks that have made all this possible.”