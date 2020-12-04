VIDEO: Bob Huggins assesses squad before Sunday clash with Georgetown

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 General Election
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
WVU Medicine Children’s host inaugural community toy drive for patients
2 arrests made in separate arson cases in Monongalia and Taylor counties
World War II veteran beats COVID-19 in time to mark 104th birthday
Video
Where are you in the vaccine line? NY Times tool has an estimate
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
WVU Medicine Children’s host inaugural community toy drive for patients
Top Stories
2 arrests made in separate arson cases in Monongalia and Taylor counties
Man charged after girl discloses sexual abuse in Gilmer County to state police
2-year-old child dies in house fire in Monongalia County, Fire Marshals say
WV DHHR confirms 1,147 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths on Friday
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Masters Report
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Community
Holiday Experience
WVU Medicine Children’s Month of Miracles
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
A “winter market” in Clarksburg helps eager Christmas shoppers
Video
Prime Coffee Co. is giving back to essential workers, and military personnel this holiday season
Video
Connecting Link help families in Fairmont receive food for Thanksgiving
Video
Randolph County Commission hosts surplus auction for community
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Remarkable Women 2020
Home for the Holidays Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
CMA Awards
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins assesses squad before Sunday clash with Georgetown
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 4, 2020 / 02:35 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 4, 2020 / 02:35 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
Maturing WVU wide receiver corps still sees room for improvement in itself
VIDEO: Bob Huggins assesses squad before Sunday clash with Georgetown
Video
#KeysToTheGame: Breece Hall will put WVU’s defense to the test
Martinez’s career day lifts West Virginia in rout of North Alabama
Video
West Virginia at No. 9 Iowa State: TV/Stream info, kick time, odds and more
Video
Mountaineers place 13 on Academic All-Big 12 First Team
VIDEO: Huggins says Mountaineers have “a lot of work to do” after Gonzaga loss
Video
VIDEO: Deuce McBride says Gonzaga loss is “on us”
Video
VIDEO: Derek Culver hasn’t faced a big man he’s afraid of
Video
Foul trouble costs No. 11 West Virginia as they fall short to No. 1 Gonzaga
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Gov. Justice, state officials provide information on COVID-19 vaccines, distribution during Friday’s briefing
Video
Man charged after girl discloses sexual abuse in Gilmer County to state police
2 arrests made in separate arson cases in Monongalia and Taylor counties
Number of red WV counties continues to rise
Shots fired at the scene of Fairmont police serving an arrest warrant
WV DHHR confirms 1,147 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths on Friday
2-year-old child dies in house fire in Monongalia County, Fire Marshals say
Weather
2 Illinois women charged in Ritchie County for attempting “to bring counterfeit bills to Charleston,” deputies say
Coronavirus vaccine concerns: Can businesses require employees to get the shots?
Video