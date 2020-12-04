VIDEO: Bob Huggins assesses squad before Sunday clash with Georgetown

When the Mountaineers take the field in Ames, Iowa it will be their first game in three weeks, so they should be well rested, lets hope they're not rusty. While they are 5-3, their final two games of the regular season will be their toughest challenges of the season.

Iowa State currently leads the Big 12 Conference at 7-1 and appear ticketed for the Big 12 title game. The Cyclone offense is led by the top runner in the league in Breece Hall, who has rushed for 1260 yards and 16 touchdowns in Big 12 action this season. In fact, he is the conference's scoring leader with 102 points on the season. Slowing him down will be a key for the Mountaineer defense, and it's very possible. In ISU's win over Texas, the Longhorns held him to just 91 yards -- though he did find the end zone once.