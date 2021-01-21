VIDEO: Bob Huggins discusses return to the court after two-week pause

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 General Election
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Davis Medical Center establishes antibody infusion center for COVID-19 patients
LIVE: Biden introduces new virus strategy exactly a year after 1st confirmed case in US
Live
WV Gov. Justice announces plans for statewide vaccination scheduling, Fairmont Medical Center to accept more patients as nearby hospitals reach capacity
Video
UPDATE: Man charged with burglary in connection to reported ‘stabbing’ in Clarksburg
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Davis Medical Center establishes antibody infusion center for COVID-19 patients
Top Stories
UPDATE: Man charged with burglary in connection to reported ‘stabbing’ in Clarksburg
Video
Former Morgantown City Council candidate pleads guilty to falsifying nomination petition signatures
Man charged after multiple pursuits through Harrison County and stealing several vehicles over the course of a few weeks
West Virginia University Police Chief stepping down due to medical reasons
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
College Signings
WV Black Bears
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Black and Gold Today
High School Scores
The Big Game
Community
Santa Tracker
Holiday Experience
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Black History Month
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Top Stories
Marion County Chamber of Commerce establishes program to bring remote workers to the area
Monongah Mayor dresses as Santa Claus for local children
Video
Palatine Park plans for a big summer of 2021
Video
Marion County CVB releases two new history pamphlets
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Miley Legal Group Big Game TV Giveaway
Star Furniture’s Best Seat in the House Contest
Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon Wash Away 2020 Makeover Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Meet the Team
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins discusses return to the court after two-week pause
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jan 21, 2021 / 02:30 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 21, 2021 / 02:30 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Bob Huggins discusses return to the court after two-week pause
Video
Ali Jennings announces he will enter tansfer portal
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 1.21.21 Morning
VIDEO: Mike Carey breaks down win against Kansas State
Video
WVU wins tempo battle to defeat Kansas State in comeback fashion
Video
VIDEO: Gymnastics Coach Jason Butts previews upcoming season
Video
Swimmer Dixon, diver Lenz honored by Big 12
Ardila, Ell join Mountaineers
WVU hosts Kansas State Thursday; Gondrezick expected to return
Video
Mountaineers named fall Scholar All-America Teams
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Biden administration announces eviction, foreclosure moratorium along with mortgage forbearance deadline extension
WV Gov. Justice announces plans for statewide vaccination scheduling, Fairmont Medical Center to accept more patients as nearby hospitals reach capacity
Video
Man charged after multiple pursuits through Harrison County and stealing several vehicles over the course of a few weeks
WVU Medicine to open COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Harrison County
UPDATE: AFT-WV files for temporary restraining order suit against in-person schooling
Video
$731 Million winning Powerball ticket sold in western Maryland
WVU Medicine establishes megahub to expand vaccine distribution
Video
Former Morgantown City Council candidate pleads guilty to falsifying nomination petition signatures
WV DHHR confirms 940 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths on Thursday
COVID-19 vaccination events to be held in multiple West Virginia counties this week for residents 65 and older