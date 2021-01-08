VIDEO: Bob Huggins looks ahead to facing “poised” Texas team

West Virginia University senior defensive tackle Darius Stills has been recognized as a Consensus All-America, one of the college football’s top honors earned by a player, as determined by the NCAA,

“This is a proud moment for Darius, his family and the WVU football program,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “He is very deserving of Consensus All-America honors. He has been a great representative of the Mountaineer football program on and off the field, the University and the state. We are proud of Darius and what he has meant to this program, especially that he will be leaving WVU with his degree.”