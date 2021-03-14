VIDEO: Bob Huggins reacts to NCAA Tournament seeding

West Virginia is headed to the NCAA Tournament 366 days after the 2020 edition of the championship was canceled.

It's been a long road to get to this point -- even after the uncertainty ahead of this season, there have been postponements, schedule changes, bubbles and cancellations along the way. Finally, though, Bob Huggins's team gets a shot at the Big Dance after a now two-year hiatus -- and the coach is pleased with the seeding.