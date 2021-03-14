Skip to content
VIDEO: Bob Huggins reacts to NCAA Tournament seeding
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Mar 14, 2021 / 07:21 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 14, 2021 / 07:21 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
Huggins pleased with NCAA Tournament seeding: “I think they’ll be chomping at the bit”
Video
VIDEO: Bob Huggins reacts to NCAA Tournament seeding
Video
West Virginia draws 3-seed, will face Morehead State to open NCAA Tournament
WVU men’s soccer suffers first loss of season at Western Michigan
Tracking WVU men’s basketball’s eleventh-hour bracketology
WVU golf returns to action in Texas
VIDEO: Mike Carey hopes for better offensive execution ahead of NCAA Tournament
Video
Mountaineers look ahead to the Big Dance after falling to Baylor in Big 12 Tournament finals
WVU rifle finished fourth overall at NCAA’s
Mountaineer divers conclude zones, send four to NCAA’s
Trending Stories
Friends and family look for closure after woman jumps off bridge
Video
WV health officials report one red county on County Alert System
Three arrested in Marion County after passing out in vehicle
Huggins pleased with NCAA Tournament seeding: “I think they’ll be chomping at the bit”
Video
WVSP respond to 911 call of deceased male
Protestors vow to take down gates on country roads in West Virginia
West Virginia draws 3-seed, will face Morehead State to open NCAA Tournament
VIDEO: Bob Huggins reacts to NCAA Tournament seeding
Video
How long after the second dose of the COVID vaccine is it effective?
Ireland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clot reports