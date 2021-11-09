VIDEO: Bob Huggins recaps season opening victory over Oakland

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Mon County leaders discuss biggest challenges they face in forum
Video
RCB’s Government students filmed for documentary on national competition
Video
Sleep in Heavenly Peace seeks volunteers to keep children from sleeping on the floor
Video
Major drug & gun bust nets state or federal charges against more than 40 people in Barbour & Randolph counties
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Mon County leaders discuss biggest challenges they face in forum
Video
Top Stories
RCB’s Government students filmed for documentary on national competition
Video
Sleep in Heavenly Peace seeks volunteers to keep children from sleeping on the floor
Video
Major drug & gun bust nets state or federal charges against more than 40 people in Barbour & Randolph counties
Video
Fairmont State is wrapping up its semester and spreading Christmas cheer
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Community
Home for the Holidays
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Top Stories
12 News Weekend Outlook: Nov. 5 – 7
STORMTRACKER SCIENCE: Oozing pumpkin
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins recaps season opening victory over Oakland
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Nov 9, 2021 / 10:52 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 9, 2021 / 10:52 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
Bowl projections for WVU football with three games left in regular season
VIDEO: Bob Huggins recaps season opening victory over Oakland
Video
Sherman scores 19 as WVU men’s basketball defeats Oakland in opener
Video
FINAL: West Virginia 60, Oakland 53
WVU football’s Esdale “touch-and-go,” Woods available for K-State
Video
WVU men’s soccer back in rankings at No. 21
WVU football at Kansas State: Kick time, TV channel/stream info, odds and more
Doug Nester calls WVU transfer a “great move” after battling hand injury
Video
Quick Hits: Neal Brown reflects on QB play, acknowledges K-State’s length
WVU’s Martinez named to 2022 Women’s Naismith Trophy Watch List
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Major drug & gun bust nets state or federal charges against more than 40 people in Barbour & Randolph counties
Video
Child neglect arrest: mom 'high on narcotics while breastfeeding'
Man arrested for threatening woman at gunpoint in Randolph County
Man charged with sexual abuse of a minor
Data stolen in Bridgeport ransomware attack found on dark web
Video
Man passes out in car with narcotics and 2-year-old
2 additional individuals charged in connection with multi-state kidnapping, murder of Maryland man
12 West Virginia authors to help celebrate #NationalAuthorsDay
1 man dead from logging accident
Barbour County man faces 2 federal meth counts