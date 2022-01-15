VIDEO: Bob Huggins recaps WVU’s loss to No. 9 Kansas

(iSeeCars) - Pickup trucks have once again proven their dominance as the preferred vehicles among American consumers. The Ford F-150 has been America’s best-selling new vehicle for an astounding 40 years, and three additional pickup trucks are also among the top 10 best sellers. Pickup trucks are also popular with used car buyers, with pickups accounting for the top three best-selling used vehicles.

While pickup trucks dominate sales across the country, how do they fare in individual states? To find out, iSeeCars looked at over 17.4 million vehicle sales to determine the most popular used and new cars by state.