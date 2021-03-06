VIDEO: Bob Huggins unhappy after loss to Oklahoma State

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Do Facebook and Twitter silence conservatives? Data shows they actually dominate
Gallery
Spring break canceled across the country for thousands of college students
Community backing Shinnston liquidation store
Cheating during remote testing is a problem. Now there is a fix
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Community backing Shinnston liquidation store
Top Stories
Clarksburg Community Action holds neighborhood cleanup
New Taylor County quilt shop opens doors
Stonewall Resort hosts a high-energy dueling piano concert for guests
Video
W.Va. Attorney General reacts to proposed police review board
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Black and Gold Today
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
WV Black Bears
High School Scores
Olympics
Community
WVU Medicine Children’s
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Kids Art
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
$5000 Giveaway
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Basketball Madness
Smile Defenders Coloring Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins unhappy after loss to Oklahoma State
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Mar 6, 2021 / 05:52 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 6, 2021 / 05:52 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Bob Huggins unhappy after loss to Oklahoma State
Video
No. 6 WVU now waits for seeding in Big 12 Tournament after falling to No. 17 Oklahoma State
Video
Mountaineer Game Day: Oklahoma State – March 6, 2021
Video
The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 9
Video
WVU gymnastics soars to season high at Pitt
Mountaineers set for Big 12 Wrestling Championship
History and seeding on the line as No. 6 West Virginia hosts No. 17 Oklahoma State in season finale
Video
Mountaineer tennis rallies to defeat VCU
If the Big 12 Tournament started today, and how it could change before it does for real
The postseason is near: get caught up with The Bob Huggins Show!
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
If the Big 12 Tournament started today, and how it could change before it does for real
Child on life support, man arrested in Marion County after abuse incident
Senate passes $1.9 trillion relief package: What does that mean for WV?
Gov. Justice announces businesses can resume 100% capacity, cautions ‘1 robin doesn’t make spring’ during Friday coronavirus press briefing
Video
WVDEP investigating blowout at former Preston Co. mine that has caused acid levels in Cheat River, Muddy Creek to spike
Gallery
Clarksburg Community Action holds neighborhood cleanup
Only 1 child died of flu this season – down from nearly 200
Former employee files whistleblower lawsuit against Westover, mayor responds
Video
Sen. Manchin votes to pass $1.9 trillion relief package
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for March 5