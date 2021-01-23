VIDEO: Bridges discusses adjustment to college game after KSU win

The West Virginia University rifle team opened its 2021 home season with a 4712-4661 win over Ohio State on Saturday, at the WVU Rifle Range, in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers (2-0, 1-0 GARC) swept the Buckeyes (1-5, 0-1 PRC) in both disciplines, winning smallbore, 2334-2308, and air rifle, 2378-2353.