VIDEO: Bridges, Johnson preview Youngstown State

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced a Morgantown man, Tuesday, to one year and a day, in federal prison, for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Jeremy Hamlin, 42, pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of “Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises.” Hamlin admitted to using a place on Bradley Street in Morgantown for the purpose of distributing heroin and cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in March 2020 in Monongalia County.