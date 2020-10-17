VIDEO: Bryce Ford-Wheaton says “confidence” played big part in win

After a shaky start against Kansas, West Virginia rode its steady junior running back to a Big 12 victory in front of more than 10,000 fans at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Behind a 231 yards of total offense from Leddie Brown — including a career-high 195 rushing yards — West Virginia rattled off 38 unanswered points to seize control of the game on the way to a 38-17 victory.