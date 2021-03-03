VIDEO: Carey credits players after earning second seed with K-State win

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Restaurant Road Trip: AntiquiTEA House
Video
Clarksburg officials discussed repairs the future of the Clarksburg Recreation Center at recent council meeting
Detroit man sentenced to nearly 5 years for distributing meth in Mon County
ERCC starts March off strong with new acquisition and open doors
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Restaurant Road Trip: AntiquiTEA House
Video
Top Stories
Clarksburg officials discussed repairs the future of the Clarksburg Recreation Center at recent council meeting
Detroit man sentenced to nearly 5 years for distributing meth in Mon County
ERCC starts March off strong with new acquisition and open doors
Video
WVU Medicine Children’s Mediathon: Joe Runel’s Story
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Black and Gold Today
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
WV Black Bears
High School Scores
Olympics
Community
WVU Medicine Children’s Mediathon
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Kids Art
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Basketball Madness
Smile Defenders Coloring Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
$5000 Giveaway
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Carey credits players after earning second seed with K-State win
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Mar 3, 2021 / 10:20 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 3, 2021 / 10:20 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Carey credits players after earning second seed with K-State win
Video
WVU women’s hoops solidifies 2-seed after defeating Kansas State
Video
No. 6 West Virginia eyes two-seed in Big 12 Tournament as they host TCU
Video
West Virginia tennis edges Youngstown State
Big 12 Wrestling Championship brackets released
Carey named a semifinalist for Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year
Spring slate for WVU volleyball announced
WVU volleyball spring slate announced
Mountaineers conclude springboard events at Big 12s
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 3.3.21 Morning
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
West Virginia expanding coronavirus vaccine eligibility; Gov. Justice alludes to lessening business, social restrictions again in near future
Video
Jury convicts man in child abuse death of 5-year-old Harrison County boy
Video
Hotel Morgan reopens in downtown Morgantown
Video
Man charged in Gilmer County for sexually abusing minor 2012–2017 has been charged with abusing another juvenile during the 1970s
Florida man pleads guilty to federal charge after stealing campers from Elkins RV dealership
Trial continues in death of 5-year-old Harrison County boy; doctor testifies about ‘one of the worst child abuse patients’ she’s cared for
Restaurant Road Trip: AntiquiTEA House
Video
New York man gets nearly 20 year federal prison sentence for taking Harrison County teen across state lines for sex
Sports
‘Gramma’ of ‘Gramma and Ginga’ internet fame passes away on Christmas Day
Video