CHARLESTON, W.Va. – After issuing an administrative order on July 2, 2021 to the Clarksburg Water Board, Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health, issued a notice of violation, Wednesday, for failure of compliance. The Clarksburg Water Board has failed to notify the public about the risk of lead exposure through the prescribed timeline in the administrative order.

Through W.Va. Code §16-1-9a, the Bureau for Public Health is the agency with the duty and authority to regulate public water systems pursuant to, and the rules promulgated under, W.Va. Code R. §64-3-1 et seq. Due to non-compliance, a fine of $5,000 a day for each day will be imposed util the water board is in full compliance (W.Va. Code §16-2-9a(e)(1) and W.Va. Code R. §64-3.17.2.).