VIDEO: Coordinators Lesley, Parker break down TCU

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) -- The Radford City Sheriff's Office is investigating after three deer were found over the last week with their heads, antlers, and tails cut off their bodies.

According to the sheriff's office, at least one person shot two large whitetail deer with a crossbow on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Upon investigation, authorities said the heads, antlers, and tails of the two deer were removed.