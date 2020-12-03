VIDEO: Derek Culver hasn’t faced a big man he’s afraid of

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team gets set for its 2020-21 home opener on Thursday, Dec. 3, as the Mountaineers play host to North Alabama.

Opening tip against the Lions is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Andrew Caridi and Ayana Dunning will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on 100.9 WZST-FM as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Thursday’s contest also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Lanny Frattare and Meg Bulger on the call. For more information on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now.