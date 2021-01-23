VIDEO: Deuce McBride excited about win after long time away from the court

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
22°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 General Election
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Silver Alert issued for West Virginia man
Showmasters, Inc. kicks off first gun show of 2021 in Morgantown
Video
Davis Medical Center giving COVID antibody infusions
Video
Taylor County to vote on school levy
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Showmasters, Inc. kicks off first gun show of 2021 in Morgantown
Video
Top Stories
Davis Medical Center giving COVID antibody infusions
Video
Taylor County to vote on school levy
Video
Marion Co. Family Resource Network creates COVID-19 brochure to help residents find resources
Video
WV Caring begins annual “Hearts” campaign
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
College Signings
WV Black Bears
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Black and Gold Today
High School Scores
The Big Game
Community
Santa Tracker
Holiday Experience
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Black History Month
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Top Stories
Marion County Chamber of Commerce establishes program to bring remote workers to the area
Monongah Mayor dresses as Santa Claus for local children
Video
Palatine Park plans for a big summer of 2021
Video
Marion County CVB releases two new history pamphlets
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Miley Legal Group Big Game TV Giveaway
Star Furniture’s Best Seat in the House Contest
Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon Wash Away 2020 Makeover Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Deuce McBride excited about win after long time away from the court
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jan 23, 2021 / 07:53 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 23, 2021 / 07:53 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
WVU wrestling grinds out road win in Cleveland
Mountaineer rifle wins home opener over Ohio State
VIDEO: Bridges discusses adjustment to college game after KSU win
Video
VIDEO: Deuce McBride excited about win after long time away from the court
Video
VIDEO: Huggins praises defense, laments offense after K-State win
Video
No. 14 WVU coasts to wire-to-wire road victory over Kansas State in return
Video
Mountaineer GameDay – Kansas State Jan. 23, 2021
Video
Tony Fields II receives invite to new-look NFL Combine
The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 3
Video
WVU hoops to host limited spectators for Jan. 30 game vs. Florida
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Man dead after vehicle fire at Clarksburg gas station
Video
Clarksburg church mourns death of pastor
WV DHHR confirms 1,137 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths on Saturday
Silver Alert issued for West Virginia man
Did the Facebook app force log you out, too?
3 people transported to local hospitals after a head-on collision in Taylor County
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for Jan. 22
Davis Medical Center giving COVID antibody infusions
Video
Biden administration announces eviction, foreclosure moratorium along with mortgage forbearance deadline extension
‘Gramma’ of ‘Gramma and Ginga’ internet fame passes away on Christmas Day
Video