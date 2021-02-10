VIDEO: Huggins: “I’ve gotta give our guys credit” after win over Texas Tech

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
COVID-19 Mine Workers Protection Act re-introduced in congress
Video
1 killed, 3 hospitalized after attack at Minnesota health clinic
Video
Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
Tessica Brown says she’s going to ‘see a surgeon’ for help with Gorilla Glue hair fiasco
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
COVID-19 Mine Workers Protection Act re-introduced in congress
Video
Top Stories
WVU Medicine Children’s teams up with WVU Cancer Institute to help reduce pain in pediatric cancer patients
Video
W.Va. youth homelessness has increased by 14% in the past 5 years
Fairmont City Council discusses base pay increases and community grant applications at recent meeting
Video
W.Va. to receive an increase in weekly vaccine allocation
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
College Signings
WV Black Bears
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Black and Gold Today
High School Scores
Olympics
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Community
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Black History Month
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Top Stories
Snow brings joy to our furry friends
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Bonnie Belle’s Valentine’s Giveaway 2021
Cupid’s Cutest Couple Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Smile Defenders Coloring Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Huggins: “I’ve gotta give our guys credit” after win over Texas Tech
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Feb 10, 2021 / 12:41 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 10, 2021 / 12:41 AM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Huggins: “I’ve gotta give our guys credit” after win over Texas Tech
Video
No. 14 West Virginia holds on for physical win over No. 7 Texas Tech
Video
Sullivan enters national rankings
No. 19/21 West Virginia welcomes Kansas on Wednesday
Video
Looking ahead to GBN’s sit-down with Head Coach Neal Brown in the Mountaineer GameDay: Football Recruiting Special
With McBride’s game-winner in rearview, No. 14 WVU looks to stave off revenge from No. 7 Texas Tech
Video
Gondrezick Named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Watch List
VIDEO: Huggins previews rematch with Texas Tech
Video
WVU women continue ascent in AP Top 25
WVU’s McBride earns weekly honor from Big 12 Conference
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer Gameday
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
The aftermath of the West Pike Street Kroger closure
Video
High-speed chase in Randolph County ends with 1 woman in custody
Man charged after a pursuit through the Mill Creek area of Randolph County
No. 14 West Virginia holds on for physical win over No. 7 Texas Tech
Video
W.Va. youth homelessness has increased by 14% in the past 5 years
Woman been charged after officers find drugs in Star City hotel room while executing a search warrant
North Central WV Airport adds Allegiant flights to Destin and Chicago
2020 General Election Results: Preston County
Video
Democrats to unveil $3,000-per-child benefit on Monday: Do you qualify?
Fairmont Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Judge, Prosecuting Attorney