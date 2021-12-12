VIDEO: Huggins not pleased with WVU’s energy vs. Kent State

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. - On Sunday, West Virginia Wesleyan College's Director of Religious and Spiritual Life, Reverend Jonathan Acord, hosted a Service to Remember and Honor within the chapel on campus.

The service included scripture reading and singing, with service oriented around the community and around reflection. Campus officials said the service was supported by local churches, hospice, and health care providers who want to recognize all the organizations in the Buckhannon community who lend help to those in need.