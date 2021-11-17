VIDEO: Huggins previews Elon, Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The push to get booster shots into the arms of West Virginians was the focus of Gov. Jim Justice's COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.

Basically, all state residents 18 and above, "if you're breathing, you can get your booster shot," Justice said. "What in the world are you waiting on? Unless you say you're Superman and jerk your shirt off and show your red "S" to the pharmacist, you qualify in every single way. There's no need is us sitting around waiting on the CDC for you to get your booster shot," the governor went on.