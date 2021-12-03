VIDEO: Huggins previews game vs. Nichols-led Radford

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Louisville Field Division announced a reward of up to $5,000, Friday, for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for the November 27, 2021, burglary of Sportsman’s Emporium, a Federal Firearms dealer, on Green Bag Road in Morgantown.

At approximately 4:25 a.m., on the 27th, a person backed a Chevrolet sedan into the front entrance of Sportsman’s Emporium, heavily damaging the door. The person then took three shotguns, a Radical RF-15 rifle, and a Del-Ton DT-15 pistol from the business, before leaving the area in the car, which was later located by police.