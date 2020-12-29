VIDEO: Huggins says WVU has “a long way to go” after Northeastern win

West Virginia University senior defensive tackle Darius Stills and sophomore spear Tykee Smith were named to Sporting News’ All-America First and Second Teams, respectively, as announced by the organization.

Stills, the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team honoree by the coaches and the AP, was named a first-team All-America selection by Associated Press, USA Today, Bleacher Report and ESPN and second team by The Athletic. Smith, an All-Big 12 First Team selection by the AP, was named to Pro Football Focus’ First Team All-America squad the AP All-American Third Team.