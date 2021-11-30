VIDEO: Huggins says WVU is “getting a little better” after Bellarmine win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- During Tuesday's Morgantown City Council Committee of the Whole meeting, a few West Virginia University students gave a presentation about a new group on campus called Humans of Morgantown. The group was run through the Martin Hall Agency, which is entirely student-run.

"At its core, it seeks to show that, whether you're sheltered or unsheltered, you are still a resident of Morgantown and that we are all neighbors," said Rachel Johnson, an account director with the agency.