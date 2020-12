West Virginia women's hoops tips off the Big 12 basketball schedule with a doozy -- a clash at home with the top team in the conference, No. 7 Baylor. Action gets underway at 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The undefeated Mountaineers (4-0) are coming in hot after taking down Tennessee at home in overtime. WVU forced the extra period by some clutch offensive plays from guards Madisen Smith and Kirsten Deans, who both sunk last-minute shots to get the game close.