VIDEO: Jason Butts previews WVU gymnastics meet vs. Denver

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Right off the Pierpont exit on I-68 is Draft, a sports bar on the outskirts of the college town of Morgantown. Its location puts it in an interesting place: it obviously wanted to fit in with the college students that inhabit the city the majority of the year, but also has the opportunity to appeal to local residents in the surrounding communities.

“The general concept the owners wanted to come up with was kind of like a hometown feel. A bar that everybody can be comfortable at," said manager Morgan Fiffik.