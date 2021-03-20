VIDEO: Jim and Buddy Boeheim look ahead to meeting West Virginia

The Mountaineers’ stay in Kansas City was cut short due to the quarterfinal loss in the Big 12 Tournament to Oklahoma State. We’re breaking down that loss and the WVU women’s Big 12 Tournament finals run in a brand-new edition of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on WVU hoops as they continue their path to the postseason/

Nick and Anjelica welcome you in as it’s time to go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. Nick and Anjelica breakdown WVU’s short-lived run in the Big 12 Tournament with the 72-69 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. They will also take a look at the rest of the tournament, including the Texas Longhorns being crowned the 2021 Big 12 Champions and the champions of the Big 12 tournament in the past five seasons: