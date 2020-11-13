VIDEO: Jordan McCabe discusses improving his shot in the offseason

West Virginia is back home to defend the mountains against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday. Before kickoff at noon ET, don't miss on a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will break down the Mountaineers' play last week against Texas and look ahead to Saturday's game.

In the two-part Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Brown discuss the Mountaineers’ 17-13 loss in Austin against Texas. Coach Brown discusses the improvements he saw in his team, but needs to be improved before the Horned Frogs enter Morgantown. Coach Brown also touches on some personnel for the Horned Frogs including sophomore quarterback Max Duggan and special teams threat junior wide receiver Derius Davis.