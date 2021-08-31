VIDEO: Lesley, Parker break down game plans ahead of Maryland opener

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- As Tropical Depression Ida approaches West Virginia, West Virginia American Water has taken measures to fight back against the potential heavy rainfall and flooding.

To aid their wastewater treatment plants, pump stations and facilities, personnel have "tested and fueled generators, vehicles and fuel storage tanks, staged sandbags at treatment plant intakes, prepared wastewater treatment plants for increased flows, reviewed plans for monitoring water levels and updated staffing plans to help with response efforts."