VIDEO: Lisa Stoia talks WVU’s pink match, previews clash with No. 11 Kansas

Riding a four-match win streak, the No. 15-ranked West Virginia University volleyball team opens the second half of Big 12 Conference play in Waco, Texas, with a pair of matches at No. 2 Baylor on Oct. 29-30.

The Mountaineers (5-3) first match against the Lady Bears (9-1) will air on ESPNU at 7 p.m. ET. Friday’s match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET and will be carried live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the conference’s digital platform. Both matches will take place inside the Ferrell Center.