VIDEO: Manoah ecstatic after shutout win in big league debut

WASHINGTON (WOWK) - U.S. Representatives David B. McKinley, P.E. (R-WV) and Brad Schneider (D-IL) say they have introduced new, bipartisan legislation aiming to train more doctors to be equipped to combat the opioid epidemic.

According to the Representatives, the Substance Use Disorder Workforce Act of 2021 is designed to create 1,000 additional residency positions over a five-year period in hospitals with addiction medicine, pain management and addiction psychiatry programs.