VIDEO: Matt Moore, Andrew Jackson update on OL, DL

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - Following an investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department and U.S. Postal Inspectors, a Clarksburg man is facing a number of felony charges related to selling drugs that were shipped in, by mail, from California.

The charges come stem from an investigation that began with the July arrest of another Clarksburg man. In that incident, sheriff's deputies arrested Jacob Ritter, 22, after a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies found various THC products and marijuana packaged for sale. They also looked at Ritter's cellphone and found evidence that he was selling narcotics, which he was getting through the mail from out of state.