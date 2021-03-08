VIDEO: Mike Carey disappointed with Baylor loss; looks ahead to Big 12 Tournament

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU women’s basketball will be the No. 2 seed at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, which tips off Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Mountaineers seek their first conference tournament title since 2017, when they upended Baylor as the No. 6 seed, 77-66. Baylor has won every other conference tournament since 2011.