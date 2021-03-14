VIDEO: Mike Carey hopes for better offensive execution ahead of NCAA Tournament

Despite creating several scoring opportunities in the second half, the West Virginia University men’s soccer team couldn’t find the back of the net, suffering its first loss of the season, falling to Western Michigan, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon at WMU Soccer Complex in Kalamazoo.

The Mountaineers (2-1-0, 1-1-0 MAC) conceded their first goal of the season against the Broncos (3-1-0, 1-1-0 MAC). Western Michigan’s Dylan Sing took a cross from the far right and sent a strong shot to the top left of the goal, sailing just out of senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky’s reach for the Bronco score in the 32nd minute. Down for the first time this year, the Mountaineers couldn’t manage to tally an equalizer in the remainder of the contest.