VIDEO: Mike Carey previews Big 12 Tournament

Kysre Gondrezick's unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection leads a quartet of Mountaineers that were honored by the conference on Wednesday.

Gondrezick is the third member of West Virginia women's hoops to be so unanimously honored by the Big 12, and is joined on the First Team by Esmery Martinez. Kirsten "KK" Deans and Kari Black also received nods from the conference as All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions.