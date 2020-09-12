VIDEO: Mountaineer players discuss blow out win over Colonels

Starting WVU running back Leddie Brown had a day to remember in West Virginia’s 56-10 season opening victory over Eastern Kentucky.

The junior from Pennsylvania recorded 123 yards rushing, a new career high, and added three scores. He discussed his outing after the game, and you can see his full remarks at the top of this page.

Brown’s contributions were just a chunk of a massive outpouring of offense in West Virginia’s latest triumph over an FCS opponent.

Starting quarterback Jarret Doege also completed 19 passes for 228 yards and three scores. Doege was removed from the game at halftime to make way for backups Austin Kendall and Garrett Greene.

Doege discussed the young players who contributed to West Virginia’s winning effort in his postgame remarks, as well as his thoughts on the unusual game day atmosphere, which featured fewer than 1,000 fans in the stands:

On the other side of the ball, defensive back Alonzo Addae came up with what head coach Neal Brown called the play of the game in the opener.

Addae, who played his first game in old gold and blue, made a spectacular diving interception near the WVU sideline in the second quarter. The transfer from New Hampshire also finished second on the roster with seven total stops.

He discussed his big takeaway after the contest:

Neal Brown also delivered his thoughts after the 46-point victory. Watch the head coach’s postgame video conference here.

All video conference footage in this story provided by WVU Athletics.