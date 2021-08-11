VIDEO: Mountaineers feeling good ahead of 2021 season

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Elkins Police discover marijuana grow
Perseid meteor shower peaks Wednesday night: How to watch
Video
NEW INFO: Kingwood man charged with second degree murder, says he was trying to wrestle gun away from woman
Bridgeport man charged after officers find more than 300 child pornography images in his possession
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Elkins Police discover marijuana grow
Top Stories
NEW INFO: Kingwood man charged with second degree murder, says he was trying to wrestle gun away from woman
Bridgeport man charged after officers find more than 300 child pornography images in his possession
Symposium planned to look at the investigation into Clarksburg VA serial killer Reta Mays
Truck driver dies in Randolph County mining accident
Weather
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
Indy 500
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
Wilson Martino Dental Scavenger Hunt
WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Lists and Rankings
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Mountaineers feeling good ahead of 2021 season
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Aug 11, 2021 / 03:39 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 11, 2021 / 03:53 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Mountaineers feeling good ahead of 2021 season
Video
Ten WVU gymnasts named WCGA Scholastic All-Americans
PHOTOS: Mountaineers ramp up physicality at fall camp
Gallery
Goetz takes medalist honors at U.S. Amateur
Daily Mountaineer Minute 8.11.21 Morning
Jarret Doege and the West Virginia boys
VIDEO: Neal Brown gives fall camp updates
Video
WVU men’s soccer opens fall camp
Daily Mountaineer Minute 8.10.21 Morning
Goetz second in clubhouse at US Amateur after 6-under first round
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
NEW INFO: Kingwood man charged with second degree murder, says he was trying to wrestle gun away from woman
WV Gov. Justice: school mask mandate may be coming if COVID-19 case increase doesn’t slow down
Video
Viatris announces plan to look at transferring former Morgantown Mylan facility to WVU
Man charged after officers find marijuana and ecstasy during search in Clarksburg
Truck driver dies in Randolph County mining accident
Bridgeport man charged after officers find more than 300 child pornography images in his possession
VIDEO: Mountaineers feeling good ahead of 2021 season
Video
Vehicle accident in Monongalia County sends 2 people to hospital
Clarksburg Water Board to purchase 2,000 water filters for residents
Video
What the infrastructure bill means for West Virginia