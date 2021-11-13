VIDEO: Mountaineers react to K-State loss

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Corridor H to close for repairs starting Monday
Holiday celebration, Community Day, to be held at Morgantown Mall
19 best high-end gifts for dog lovers
Harrison County volunteers build beds for children in need
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Corridor H to close for repairs starting Monday
Top Stories
Holiday celebration, Community Day, to be held at Morgantown Mall
Harrison County volunteers build beds for children in need
Video
Suibukan of West Virginia hosts first karate tournament
Video
Stories of the Week: November 7 through November 13
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Community
Home for the Holidays
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Top Stories
12 News Weekend Outlook: Nov. 5 – 7
STORMTRACKER SCIENCE: Oozing pumpkin
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Mountaineers react to K-State loss
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Sam Coniglio
Posted:
Nov 13, 2021 / 08:12 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 13, 2021 / 08:12 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Mountaineers react to K-State loss
Video
WVU wrestling drops home opener to No. 17 Oklahoma
No. 2 WVU rifle defeats No. 12 Army to open weekend
Legendary WVU linebacker Sam Huff dies at 87
Huggins earns milestone with Pitt win — instead of reveling, he thinks about his father
The Neal Brown Show: Ep. 12
Video
Quick Hits: “Unforced errors” the story of the game, Neal Brown says
Video
WVU’s turnovers hurt Mountaineers as they fall on road to K-State
FINAL: Kansas State 34, West Virginia 17
WVU football: Garrett Greene, Isaiah Esdale headline injury list
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
The Legend of Mothman – Paranormal W.Va.
Video
Woman found sick from drugs charged with child neglect
Woman charged after deputies respond to residence where 2 children were sleeping in beds ‘soaked in urine’ in Morgantown
WV's 1st ever medical marijuana dispensary opens
Video
Corridor H to close for repairs starting Monday
Bed bugs and roaches found in 2 different elementary schools
Video
Suibukan of West Virginia hosts first karate tournament
Video
Man charged after troopers find heroin and fentanyl during residence search
Legendary WVU linebacker Sam Huff dies at 87
Salem University Catch of the Year: Round 1
Video