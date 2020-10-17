VIDEO: Neal Brown excited to have fans back in stadium for KU victory

Mountaineer football is back at home this weekend, but before kickoff catchup on the Mountaineers in this week’s episode of Mountaineer GameDay. Hosts Nick Farrell, Amanda Mazey, Anjelica Trinone, Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley and Scott Nolte bring you the latest updates prior to kick off at noon in Morgantown.

Nick and Amanda welcome you into the program with the latest news regarding the Mountaineers’ matchup against Kansas. Kansas head coach Les Miles will not be in attendance in Morgantown to coach the Jayhawks. Miles was cleared to makes the trip, but opted out of traveling due to safety concerns. Amanda and Nick will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, sponsored by Beltone. Hear from the head coach of the Mountaineers himself, Neal Brown in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner. WBOY Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff will provide a weather update for game day in the Encova Insurance Weather Report: