VIDEO: Neal Brown gives fall camp updates

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - The Morgantown Police Department is conducting high-visibility seat belt enforcement as part of the West Virginia Governor's Highway Safety Program Click It or Ticket campaign. This enforcement effort will run from Aug. 6 through Aug. 22.

Additional officers will be deployed on special traffic patrols specifically to stop and ticket drivers for failing to use safety belts. This effort works towards reducing the number of fatalities that occur when drivers and passengers fail to buckle up.