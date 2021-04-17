VIDEO: Neal Brown gives spring practice update

Another week of WVU sports in the books and the Gold and Blue Nation team is breaking it down in a brand-new edition of The WVU Coaches Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell are bringing you the latest on the Mountaineers along with some exclusive interviews from Nikki Izzo-Brown, Sean Covich and Mikey Kluska.

Nick and Anjelica welcome you into another episode of The WVU Coaches Show by going ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. WVU baseball came off of a 2-1 series road loss to the Baylor Bears, but managed to earn skipper Randy Mazey his 250th career-win. Three days later the Mountaineers kept the bats hot with a 9-3 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd. WVU women’s soccer concluded their regular season in a draw with UVA. Isabella Sibley with the equalizer for the Mountaineers and Kayza Massey with the massive save that landed her on ESPN SportsCenter Top 10. WVU men’s soccer earned a 2-0 win over Northern Illinois last weekend on the road and three days later faced Bowling Green that ended in a scoreless drawn in double overtime. WVU golf earned their third-straight Mountaineer Invitation title this week. Senior Mark Goetz shot a career-low 65 to earn the individual title: