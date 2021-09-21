VIDEO: Neal Brown looks ahead to No. 4 Oklahoma

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - West Virginia has been named the least diverse state in the nation according to a WalletHub ranking.

Diversity is a hot topic across the United States as the melting pot of America becomes more diverse and subsequently more aware of its diversity, or, in West Virginia's case, the lack thereof. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the United States may not have a single ethnic minority by the year 2045. However, not every state is equal when it comes to diversity, both racial and otherwise.