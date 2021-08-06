VIDEO: Neal Brown opens fall camp with press conference

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. - In 2010, Buckhannon resident Hayley Hedrick was getting ready to be a mother. She said it was reflecting on her own childhood and deciding how she will raise her children that she realized that the therapeutic boarding school she went to at 16 was highly abusive and traumatic.

“Every single night, I have nightmares of that place. I’m hypervigilant with certain things,” Hedrick explained, “I do have some memory loss in some instances because of where I was restrained and my head hit. I have a permanent broken toe on my foot where they broke my toe in a restraint gone wrong. I think a lot of times I tried to be the people pleaser. It definitely affected my personality. It alienated me from my family, my parents. I mean really, it affects me every single day. Every single day. I don’t think a day goes by where I don’t think of something from that place or I have a part of my personality comes from what occurred at that place.”