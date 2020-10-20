VIDEO: Neal Brown previews clash with Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University redshirt freshmen Brandon Yates (OL) and Jared Bartlett (BAN) and true freshmen Akheem Mesidor (DL) and Zach Frazier (OL) were named to the Football Writers Association of American (FWAA) Freshman All-America Team Watch List.

This year’s FWAA Freshman All-American Team will represent the 20th year since its inception and feature a list of seven semifinalists and three finalists later this season leading up to the unveiling of the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year.