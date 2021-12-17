VIDEO: Neal Brown previews Guaranteed Rate Bowl

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - The West Virginia Association for Justice has named its new Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, and she serves in Harrison County.

Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano was honored Friday morning for her hard work and dedication to the people of Harrison County. Romano was appointed to her current position in 2015 and then elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. The Clarksburg native comes from a family of legal workers with her dad David being an attorney and her uncle Michael serving in the West Virginia state senate.