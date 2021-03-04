VIDEO: Neal Brown previews spring season

Following its win at Youngstown State on Wednesday, the West Virginia University tennis team (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) returns to Morgantown on Friday, March 5, as the Mountaineers get set to play host to VCU.

First serve from the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET. Live stats for tomorrow’s match will be available on WVUsports.com. Due to ongoing COVID-19 health and safety protocols, fans will not be permitted to attend home matches at the Summit Tennis Academy or the Mountaineer Tennis Courts this season.