VIDEO: Nikki Izzo-Brown previews season opener vs. Buffalo

FAIRMONT, W.Va. - Firefighters responded to a fire Saturday night around 9:30p.m. The fire broke out near 10th street, in the former "Fairmont Supply Company Building." The Fairmont Fire Department was on scene until the early hours of Sunday morning. During those long hours on the job several corporations in the community pitched in to help the workers in any way they could.

Six food corporations in Fairmont donated to the firefighters while they were on the scene. Pizza Hut, Papa Johns, Subway, Burger King, Sheetz and McDonald's made the donations.