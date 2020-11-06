VIDEO: Oscar Tshiebwe says Malone Award watch list nod is motivation

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 General Election
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Clarksburg VA doctor indicted on federal sex charges
WVU collaboration strives to overcome childhood obesity in the state
Video
Road Patrol: Rosedale Hill residents concern continues
Video
Healthcare Heroes: Michele Means
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Clarksburg VA doctor indicted on federal sex charges
Top Stories
WVU collaboration strives to overcome childhood obesity in the state
Video
Road Patrol: Rosedale Hill residents concern continues
Video
Healthcare Heroes: Michele Means
Video
Grafton High School students hold protest in favor of in-person learning
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Masters Report
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Community
WVU Medicine Children’s Month of Miracles
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Middle School team honors a cheerleader with down syndrome at football games
Video
Heritage Christian School holds annual Little Lamb Closet despite COVID-19
Video
Main Street Fairmont holds second “Hometown Market”
A much snowier time: Recap of the 2009-2010 Winter
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Salute to Our Troops
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Month of Miracles
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Oscar Tshiebwe says Malone Award watch list nod is motivation
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Nov 5, 2020 / 07:02 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2020 / 07:02 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Oscar Tshiebwe says Malone Award watch list nod is motivation
Video
VIDEO: Sean McNeil says Mountaineers are shooting the ball well this preseason
Video
#KeysToTheGame: WVU needs to keep the Longhorn offense off the field
VIDEO: Bob Huggins says squad is “getting better” as season opener draws closer
Video
VIDEO: Forward Kari Niblack says she’s been working on her guard skills this offseason
Video
WVU volleyball welcomes Iowa State for weekend series
Video
WVU’s Tshiebwe, Culver both on the radar for Karl Malone Award
Report: Ohio State pulls out of Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
VIDEO: Reed Sunahara looks ahead to WVU’s back-to-back with Iowa State
Video
Mentality and maturity fuel the emergence of WVU’s Dreshun Miller
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Troopers believe deceased woman in vehicle on I-79 was ‘in-part drug related’
Video
Clarksburg VA doctor indicted on federal sex charges
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 General Election
Man charged after hitting 9-year-old girl ‘on the buttocks’ and ‘bruising her face’ in Bruceton Mills, deputies say
WV DHHR confirms 560 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths on Thursday; Active cases rise to nearly 5,900
WINTER OUTLOOK: What’s to come in the 2020-2021 winter?
Video
Healthcare Heroes: Michele Means
Video
Preston County deputies asking for help in locating missing man last seen in September
MHIRJ Aviation Inc. announces hiring plan for 300 available positions at Bridgeport location
Monongalia County man faces federal child porn charges for a second time