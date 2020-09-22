Skip to content
Voter registration drive held in Bridgeport
Longview Power hires new CEO
Boil Water Advisory issued for Nutter Fort
W.Va Treasurer's office unveils new feature on website that helps locate unclaimed property
Voter registration drive held in Bridgeport
Longview Power hires new CEO
Boil Water Advisory issued for Nutter Fort
W.Va Treasurer's office unveils new feature on website that helps locate unclaimed property
Documents: Officer named in a federal lawsuit on leave from Westover Police Department
Top Stories
Fairmont citizens file recall petition on Kennedy and Bledsoe
Video
Fairmont Senior High School lacrosse team begins "healthy food fundraiser"
Video
After 39 years, Marion County swears in new clerk
Video
'Feast of Seven Fishes' mural coming to downtown Fairmont
Video
VIDEO: Parker talks offensive priorities ahead of Oklahoma State
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Sep 22, 2020 / 06:10 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 22, 2020 / 06:10 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Parker talks offensive priorities ahead of Oklahoma State
VIDEO: Doege knows the gameplan for Oklahoma State
VIDEO: Co-DCs Lesley, Addae talk preparations for Oklahoma State
VIDEO: Brown focused on “getting better” ahead of Oklahoma State
VIDEO: Tykee Smith, Jeffery Pooler look ahead to Oklahoma State
Women’s soccer tabbed No. 4 in first United Soccer Coaches Poll
WVU football releases depth chart for Oklahoma State
Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 2
Wells: No spectators the “right decision” based on current COVID-19 data
Video
No fans for WVU football home game vs. Baylor
Trending Stories
Preston County man accused of being on drugs while caring for 5-year-old claims ‘Bigfoot waved at them’
2 brothers charged after entering victim’s motel room in Morgantown and threatening him with knife and bat, deputies say
W.Va Treasurer’s office unveils new feature on website that helps locate unclaimed property
2 men charged in Bridgeport after officers find marijuana, loaded firearm during routine stop
AG Morrisey writes letter critical of Morgantown efforts at police reform
WV DHHR confirms 213 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths on Tuesday
Morgantown man causes infant’s head to ‘smack against’ a wall while assaulting a woman holding the baby, deputies say
Weather
Frigid frost welcomes Fall in the higher elevations
UPDATE: Clarksburg officials host press conference following shooting of City Councilman Malfregeot
